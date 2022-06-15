Close menu

Kylian Mbappe must have changed dream - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments69

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and striker Kylian Mbappe
PSG and Mbappe were knocked out of the Champions League by eventual 2021-22 winners Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Kylian Mbappe "must have changed his dream" after the France striker rejected a move to the Spanish club.

Mbappe, 23, signed a new lucrative three-year contract at Paris St-Germain instead of moving to the La Liga club.

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid," Perez told El Chiringuito.

"We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and 15 days before changed the situation."

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain prior to opting to stay with PSG.

Spain's La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal "scandalous" and has since filed a complaint to Uefa about what it believes to be Financial Fair Play breaches by PSG and Manchester City.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream," Perez was quoted as saying in Marca from the interview with El Chiringuito.external-link

"He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer.

"There is no-one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player, he can win more than others, but it is a collective sport and we have values and principles that we cannot change."

Mbappe has not ruled out moving to Real Madrid in the future, saying it is "never over" when asked about joining the Spanish champions.

Perez added: "The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at PSG. I want the one with the dream."

Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season with France striker Karim Benzema scoring 44 goals in 46 games.

He is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or and Perez suggested the 34-year-old's exploits were behind them not signing striker Erling Haaland, who has joined Manchester City.

"We have the best nine in the world and we weren't going to bring in Haaland to have him on the bench, right?" said Perez.

"We have no interest now other than to build the new team with the youngsters we have and some reinforcement."

In the interview, Perez also said the formation of a European Super League "is still alive".

Real Madrid were one of 12 clubs in a proposed European Super League when plans for the competition were announced last year.

All of the sides, except for Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, pulled out after widespread protests from fans, politicians and governing bodies.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 09:32

    Embarrassing. Poor Madrid, how will you cope. Maybe use the money you were going to spend on him to pay off some of your debt. Clowns ruining football.

  • Comment posted by Marvel, today at 09:31

    Given the player has renewed his contract, both Mbappe and Real Madrid need to stop talking about each other.

    It's just disrespectful now. Draw a line and move on.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 09:31

    Oil money ruining football.

  • Comment posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 09:30

    Ohh dear poor old Real Madrid 😂😂😂

    Going on about ‘state owned’ City & PSG when they are ‘Spain owned’ !!!!

    The hypocrisy is just great.

  • Comment posted by davec , today at 09:28

    Is it just me, or does this guy sound like Sepp Blatter??
    I can't stand PSG, and do wonder how they can give him the package they have with FFP, but soooooo glad they've found a way round, just to hear him squirm.

  • Comment posted by Owlhelm, today at 09:27

    "We have the best nine in the world and we weren't going to bring in Haaland to have him on the bench, right?" said Perez. But you were happy to do that with Mbappe?

    • Reply posted by davec , today at 09:30

      davec replied:
      Best comment ever. Would you not sign a 22 year old striker because you have a 34 year old?? Think he needs to get himself checked for dementia

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 09:25

    Sour grapes

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 09:21

    Footballer in "changes his mind for more money" shocker!

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 09:21

    This is not about Mbappe, PSG or even Real Madrid.

    This is all about Florentino Perez and his belief that if he decides he's bringing a player to Madrid then it will happen.

    His ego can't take the fact that he has failed.

  • Comment posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, today at 09:21

    Come on England, let's see your hatred for the champions.

    Let's see you get it all out there. You know it will make you feel good.

    Hala Madrid!

    • Reply posted by davec , today at 09:32

      davec replied:
      I despise Liverpool with a passion, but even I have to down vote this pathetic comment

  • Comment posted by SnowDog, today at 09:21

    Spanish clubs think the rules should be made for them. They complain about financial fair play, but we all know what RM did with their training ground...

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 09:18

    First the superleague, now Mbappe, Pérez must be losing his omnipotent touch.

    Ah well, at least the little people can savour the schadenfreude. It would take a heart of stone not to snigger as he strops about his failures. Let it go, Florentino, even you can't always get your own way.

  • Comment posted by TrojanOtter, today at 09:18

    From the man who said Beckham would NEVER sign for his club ;-)

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 09:17

    Spanish clubs sell their training grounds to the government for huge sums of money then get them back for a pittance. This man has severe problems some of which involves religions he does not like, UEFA should tell him "to do one".

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 09:21

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Not Spanish clubs, just Real Madrid.
      Until just a few years RM and Barca took about 80% of all the TV money in Spain.... so he's still seething about losing that huge domestic advantage.
      It's no wonder they have won 14 CL - the first 6 where when RM was the FIRST STATE-OWNED CLUB - Franco's dictatorship being the state.

  • Comment posted by Lexo, today at 09:17

    "We have values and principles"

    Do me a favour

  • Comment posted by Ben84NZ, today at 09:16

    Maybe he wants to go to Madrid when he's 26 after this deal...

  • Comment posted by alitim, today at 09:14

    Classic Real Madrid, throw their toys out of the pram because someone doesn't want to play with them.

    Regardless of what you think about the oil money, it's nice to see this childish self entitlement put in its place.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 09:18

      United States of Whatever replied:
      RM has been bankrolled by Franco's dictatorship then the perennially corrupt Regional Government in Madrid (Tory party basically) since forever. Perez's money is also pretty dirty - he's been accused of having Amazonians killed in order to build dams in S America, amongst other things.

  • Comment posted by fatboyslick, today at 09:13

    Real clearly thought they'd offered one of the best ever deals in football, so i'd love to see what PSG have approved. Im confident it will bend FFP in some manner.

  • Comment posted by BorisJohnsonWhatABabe, today at 09:11

    Mbappe is so overrated it's hilarious. He's not that good so stop kidding yourselves!

  • Comment posted by fatboyslick, today at 09:11

    I love Perez because he openly flaunts his sour grapes.
    For decades Real got away with fudging their finances and now they can't, yet he's seeing PSG and City do it has really got his knickers in a twist

