Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Ryan Williams played 35 times and scored twice for Oxford United last season

Oxford United winger Ryan Williams has left to join Perth Glory in his native Australia for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has played his entire professional career so far in England since his debut for Portsmouth in 2011 and has one international cap.

Williams first joined Oxford on loan from Fulham for the 2013-14 season before moving to the League One club permanently last summer.

He has agreed a three-year deal with his home town, A-League club.

Williams made 35 appearances for Oxford last season, scoring twice, as the club finished eighth in the table, having previously played for Barnsley and Rotherham, and Gillingham on loan.

"I have loved my time in English football, particularly with Oxford where the gaffer, the players and the fans have been incredible," he told the club website external-link .

"It's a very special football club and that made my decision really difficult, but this is an unbelievable chance for me and my family and I am really looking forward to a new challenge."