Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Elkan Baggott spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan at King's Lynn Town

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 19-year-old became the first Indonesian to play in the English Football League when he featured in a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham in April.

Baggott, who has two Indonesia caps, made his first home league appearance two weeks later when Town beat Charlton Athletic 4-0.

The new deal includes an option for the club to extend it by a further year.

"I want to thank the gaffer [Kieran McKenna] as he has really helped me improve as a player since coming in," he said.

"My aim for next season is to play as much football as possible, whether that's here or if the right loan opportunity comes up."