Matt Ingram: Hull City goalkeeper signs new three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has signed a new three-year contract.
The 28-year-old joined the Tigers from QPR in June 2019 and has made 68 league appearances for the club.
He ended last season on emergency loan at Championship rivals Luton and played four times as they lost to Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals.
"The goal is to get to the Premier League, whether that be next season or the year after. It's massively exciting times," he told the club website.