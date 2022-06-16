Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Kyle Letheren helped Morecambe win promotion to League One for the first time in their history in 2020-21

Hartlepool have signed goalkeeper Kyle Letheren on a player-coach deal.

The 34-year-old Welshman left Morecambe at the end of last season after 18 months with the Shrimps.

Letheren previously worked with new Pools boss Paul Hartley during his time with Dundee, and this is his first coaching appointment.

"He has the qualities and attributes to be a great goalkeeping coach and I know how excited he is to get started," Hartley told the club website. external-link

