Ryan Allsop established himself as Derby's first-choice goalkeeper last season

Cardiff City have signed out of contract Derby County goalkeeper Ryan Allsop on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old signed for the Rams on a free transfer from Wycombe Wanderers last August on a one-year contract.

Allsop made 33 appearances last season as Derby were relegated to League One after a 21-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

"I was told there was interest from Cardiff City," Allsop told the Cardiff City website.

"I wanted to explore and see the ground and facilities, and I was blown away by it all. I'm delighted to get it over the line.

"It's a massive club and I'm honoured to be able to call myself a Cardiff City player and represent the Club in the best way that I can. I can't wait to get started."

Derby had hoped to be able to keep Allsop, but the uncertainty surrounding the Rams' finances - with Chris Kirchner withdrawing his bid to buy the troubled club on Monday - has had a huge impact on the playing resources.

Boss Wayne Rooney has only five contracted players on his staff and a new takeover bid - led by former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby - cannot be completed soon enough if successful.

Allsop is Bluebirds manager Steve Morison's eighth new recruit ahead of the 2022/23 season, joining Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Callum O'Dowda, Vontae Daley-Campbell and Mahlon Romeo at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Morison said: "It's excellent that Ryan has joined the club and it's one that we've worked on for a little bit.

"The situation at Derby County has been a tough one, but he's been excellent and a massive part of how well they'd done on the pitch last season.

"He's a great lad and this is a great opportunity to come in, settle down and be a great goalkeeper for this football club."

