Jon Dahl Tomasson signed a three-year deal to be Blackburn Rovers head coach on Tuesday

New Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson says he wants to build on the stability that his predecessor Tony Mowbray brought to the club.

The ex-Denmark, Newcastle and AC Milan forward succeeded Mowbray, who left the Championship club after five years when his contract expired in May.

Blackburn finished eighth last season, their highest finish since 2014.

"I want to change things but I think the previous manager did an excellent job," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"Last season was one of the best results for years and was an excellent season, and that goes to the players. That work with the previous manager is good work. They've done a great job and we need to build on that."

Tomasson joins having most recently coached at Swedish side Malmo, who he led to two successive league titles.

He is intent on bringing the style he nurtured at the club as he embarks on his first job in English football management.

"When I started at Malmo, we hadn't won [the title] for two years. We won the league in an attacking way and set a record for scoring goals which is quite important if you want to win games and entertain," he added.

"I want to play an intense game with and without the ball - to be dominant. At the end of the day, you look at the players you have, but the good thing is that we have a lot of youngsters who we can develop and that's really important."