Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby County have been in administration since September 2021

Derby County's administrators have not contacted the Binnie family since the Americans' £30m offer for the club was rejected in March.

The Binnies were keen to buy the Rams and still believe their offer, for both the stadium and the club itself, was in the best interests of Derby.

However, it was rejected at the time as being too low.

Despite a need for potential new buyers after Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid, the Binnies have not been approached.

Former chairman Andy Appleby is one of those who have submitted offers.

However, with no end in sight to the situation, Derby are still unable to offer new contracts to players and with his deal due to expire at the end of the month, goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has joined Cardiff on a two-year contract.

Rams manager Wayne Rooney is yet to clarify his own position given he was closely aligned to the Kirchner bid.

It is understood his assistant Liam Rosenior has spoken to Blackpool about their vacant manager's job.

Derby's players are due back for training on 27 June, and while a pre-season programme has been set up before the League One season which starts on 30 July, it is still waiting to be signed off.