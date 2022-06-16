Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Duff won three promotions as a player with Cheltenham, and three more at Bunrley

New Barnsley boss Michael Duff has said he is "excited" about embracing a "fresh" challenge at the League One club.

Duff, 44, signed a three-year deal to take charge of the Tykes on Wednesday.

And the former Cheltenham Town manager is quietly confident he can bring the good times back to Oakwell after the club suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

"This is a natural progression for me, I'm very excited," Duff told BBC Sport.

"It took a lot of deliberation before taking the job, but this is a fantastic club with so much potential.

"I've had a lot of success as a player and a manager, but this is a fresh challenge for me."

Duff enjoyed a long and successful playing career with Cheltenham and Burnley, and was capped 24 times by Northern Ireland.

The former defender made 720 professional appearances and guided the Robins to the League Two title as manager in 2021.

"I'm really happy with what I achieved at Cheltenham, but I'm ambitious and it was the right time to leave," added Duff.

"I've had two football clubs in 27 years, but this is a new chapter. I want to give the Barnsley supporters a team to be proud of."

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added: "We are happy to have identified such a capable coach who will play an important role in our project at Oakwell.

"His wealth of experience throughout the English footballing pyramid, both as a player and head coach will be of great benefit to our players and staff alike."