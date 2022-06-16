Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Midfielder Fabio Vieira has spent his whole career at Porto and scored 10 goals

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira for 40m euros (£34.2m).

The 22-year-old has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal but was voted player of the tournament at last year's European Under-21 Championship.

Talks have progressed far enough for a medical to be planned for Vieira.

He could become the Gunners' third summer arrival, following USA goalkeeper Matt Turner and teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Vieira provided 14 assists in Primeira Liga this season - more than any other player - and has been capped 21 times by Portugal Under-21s.