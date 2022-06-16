Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jamie Searle is yet to make a senior appearance in English football

Barnsley have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Jamie Searle on a two-year deal following his exit from Championship side Swansea City.

The 21-year-old did not make a senior appearance at either Aston Villa or Swansea City, having spent time at both since arriving in the United Kingdom.

He did play for Villa's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy, and won his one All Whites cap against New Caledonia.

"To show what I can do is really what I'm looking forward to," Searle said.

