Jamie Searle: Barnsley sign New Zealand goalkeeper after Swansea City exit
Barnsley have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Jamie Searle on a two-year deal following his exit from Championship side Swansea City.
The 21-year-old did not make a senior appearance at either Aston Villa or Swansea City, having spent time at both since arriving in the United Kingdom.
He did play for Villa's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy, and won his one All Whites cap against New Caledonia.
"To show what I can do is really what I'm looking forward to," Searle said.
