From the section Welsh Premier League

Flint lost to Caernarfon in last season's Cymru Premier play-off final

Neil Gibson has left his role as manager of Cymru Premier side Flint Town United.

The former Wales under-21 international took over the post in December 2020, succeeding Niall McGuinness.

Gibson transformed a struggling side into one which secured a top six spot last season, although Flint lost to Caernarfon in the Cymru Premier play-off final.

"I'm extremely proud of the 18-month journey we have been on," Gibson said.

"I have thrown myself into the job wholeheartedly and given everything to bring success to Flint Town and it's supporters, building some excellent foundations."

Flint said an announcement on Gibson's successor would be made "shortly."