Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who is out of contract at Rangers and weighing up his future, has been offered a two-year deal by a club in the United Arab Emirates. (Sun) external-link

Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist - a free agent after four years with Dundee United - is poised to ignore English interest and sign for Celtic after holding talks with the Scottish champions. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa have avoided Fifa stepping in to solve the transfer fee row by paying £350,00 to sign 16-year-old Rangers striker Rory Wilson. (Daily Record) external-link

Croatia defender Niko Katic will return to Rangers this summer after Hadjuk Split pulled out of a deal to sign the 25-year-old following his loan spell last season. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Aberdeen and St Johnstone have both had loan bids for goalkeeper Cameron Dawson knocked back by Sheffield Wednesday. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate says "there's a lot more I can give to the team" next season after admitting he struggled with fatigue having joined from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January and "played non-stop for a year and half" by the time last term ended. (Daily Record) external-link

Norwegian striker Erik Botheim - available on a free after ripping up his contract at Russian club Krasnodar - has been watched by Rangers and is on the Ibrox club's signing shortlist. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs are keen to sign Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Kyle McClelland, who is a free agent after leaving Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link