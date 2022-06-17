Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Forward Julio Enciso has been capped nine times by Paraguay

Brighton have signed Paraguay forward Julio Enciso on a four-year deal.

Enciso has joined for a reported £9.5m external-link from Paraguayan club Libertad Asuncion subject to securing a work permit and international clearance.

The 18-year-old will join up with the first-team squad when they report back for pre-season training this month.

"Julio is an exciting young talent. We're really looking forward to helping him develop," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"He will complement our existing attacking options this coming season."

Enciso has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 14 league appearances for Libertad in the current season, with his club four points clear at the top of the table.

He made his international debut aged 17 and has been capped five times by his country.

