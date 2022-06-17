Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Jack Hunt played 46 games for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2021-22 season

Defender Jack Hunt has signed a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who was out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, played 46 games for the Owls last season after re-joining the club for a second spell in July 2021.

Hunt has scored twice in 154 Wednesday games, having joined from Crystal Palace as well as enjoying permanent stays at Huddersfield and Bristol City.

Terms of the new deal remain undisclosed by the Owls.

He was one of four players to be offered a deal for the new campaign. along with Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith.