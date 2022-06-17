Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Darragh Lenihan joined Blackburn from Irish club Belvedere in 2011

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan is to leave Blackburn Rovers after rejecting the offer of a new deal to stay at Ewood Park.

The 28-year-old, who was named club captain during his 11-year stay, scored 10 goals in 252 first-team games having come through the youth ranks.

Lenihan made his Rovers debut off the bench against Millwall in April 2015.

"Everyone at Rovers thanks Darragh for his service and wishes him well for the future," the club said in a statement.

During his time at the club, the Dubliner helped Rovers return to the Championship with promotion from League One in 2017-18, despite missing part of the season with a metatarsal injury.

He also played his part in keeping Rovers in the second tier, and in the race for the play-offs this past season, where he played 41 games and scored three goals en route to an eighth-place finish.