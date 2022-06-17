Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Luke Waterfall captained Grimsby to victory in the National League play-off final earlier this month

Grimsby Town defender Luke Waterfall has signed a new two-year deal.

The 31-year-old scored nine goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season as the Mariners secured an immediate return to League Two.

"I am absolutely delighted to spend another two years at the football club," he told the club website. external-link

"It's a club that's going forward quickly with the new owners and obviously the manager [Paul Hurst], Chris Doig and the rest of the staff."