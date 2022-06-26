Close menu

Euro 2022: Which countries are playing and where?

The Women's Euro 2022 Championship gets under way on 6 July when hosts England take on Austria in the first of 31 matches.

Sixteen teams will take part in the games at 10 venues across England - just the second time the country has hosted the whole tournament.

When England staged the event in 2005, matches were only held at North West venues - but which stadiums are being used this time around?

A graphic showing the Euro 2022 match schedule, which includes matches at Manchester City Academy on 10, 14 & 18 July; Leigh Sports Village on 9, 13, 17 & 22 July; Old Trafford on 6 July; New York Stadium on 10, 14, 18 & 23 July; Bramall Lane on 9, 13, 17 & 26 July; Stadium MK on 8, 12, 16 & 27 July; St Mary's Stadium on 7, 11 & 15 July; Brighton Community Stadium on 11, 15 & 20 July; Brentford Community Stadium on 8, 12, 16 & 21 July and Wembley Stadium on 31 July.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland.

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland.

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland.

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland.

