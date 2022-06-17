Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Luca Connell had two loan spells at Queen's Park, helping them to back-to-back promotions

Barnsley have signed former Celtic midfielder Luca Connell on a free transfer, subject to clearance.

The 21-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Tykes, who were relegated to League One last season.

Connell did not make a senior appearance for Celtic, but played 31 games on loan at Queen's Park in 2021-22, scoring seven goals.

"My agent is from Barnsley, so he's told me about the history of the club," Connell told the Tykes' website. external-link

"He brought (Conor) Hourihane and (Kieran) Trippier to the club, so there's high standards. I just know that we need to bounce back to get this club back where it belongs."

Connell, who began his career at Bolton before joining Celtic in 2019, is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international and he is the second signing made by Barnsley following the appointment of Michael Duff as head coach.

Former Swansea City goalkeeper Jamie Searle arrived at Oakwell on Thursday.

