Marc Roca: Leeds United sign Spanish midfielder from Bayern Munich

Marc Roca
Marc Roca has signed a deal with Leeds until the summer of 2026

Leeds have signed Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal understood to be worth £10m.

The 25-year-old becomes the club's third summer signing following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

The former Spain Under-21 international made 24 appearances for Bayern.

He did not score a goal for the German club and leaves the Bundesliga two years into a five-year contract, having signed from Espanyol in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the defensive midfielder said: "I stayed at Bayern for two years and I want to play more games. It's a good opportunity for me to be here and I'm very happy.

"You always know about Leeds and their history. It's an incredible team and an incredible atmosphere at Elland Road. Everybody talks about it and I'm happy to be here."

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Flipster 54, today at 17:41

    Hope Orta has better judgement specs on than he's had over the last couple of seasons...can't afford too many more misses than hits.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:38

    living La Vida Roca

  • Comment posted by Nautilus, today at 17:37

    Marsche is building an outstanding squad for the coming season. MOT….

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:37

    Bit of a punt but an actual midfielder is good.

  • Comment posted by djk69, today at 17:37

    That’s Kalvin Phillips off to City then !

    • Reply posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 17:37

      Andrew Clavin replied:
      He is broken.

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 17:36

    MOT

  • Comment posted by Si, today at 17:35

    Boom, another piece of the jigsaw completed. Looking far more like a mid table squad so far. Very impressed with the signings so far.

