Marc Roca has signed a deal with Leeds until the summer of 2026

Leeds have signed Spanish midfielder Marc Roca from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal understood to be worth £10m.

The 25-year-old becomes the club's third summer signing following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

The former Spain Under-21 international made 24 appearances for Bayern.

He did not score a goal for the German club and leaves the Bundesliga two years into a five-year contract, having signed from Espanyol in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the defensive midfielder said: "I stayed at Bayern for two years and I want to play more games. It's a good opportunity for me to be here and I'm very happy.

"You always know about Leeds and their history. It's an incredible team and an incredible atmosphere at Elland Road. Everybody talks about it and I'm happy to be here."