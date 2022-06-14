Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Harvey Cartwright had a previous loan spell with non-league Gainsborough Trinity

Peterborough United have signed Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on a season-long loan.

The England Under-20 keeper is reunited with boss Grant McCann, who was in charge of Hull until he was sacked in January following a takeover.

Cartwright, 20, made his English Football League debut in a 1-1 draw at QPR in February.

He kept his place for the following game at home to Barnsley, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

McCann said: "He is commanding, good at coming for crosses, good in one v one situations and very brave, but most importantly he has great temperament and character."

The move to Peterborough comes after Cartwright signed a new, long-term contract with Hull external-link last month.

"It is the best move for my career at this moment in time and what better way to start than in League One under the gaffer that I worked with at Hull City," he said.

