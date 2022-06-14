Harvey Cartwright: Peterborough United sign Hull City's England Under-20 keeper on loan
From the section Peterborough
Peterborough United have signed Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright on a season-long loan.
The England Under-20 keeper is reunited with boss Grant McCann, who was in charge of Hull until he was sacked in January following a takeover.
Cartwright, 20, made his English Football League debut in a 1-1 draw at QPR in February.
He kept his place for the following game at home to Barnsley, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
McCann said: "He is commanding, good at coming for crosses, good in one v one situations and very brave, but most importantly he has great temperament and character."
The move to Peterborough comes after Cartwright signed a new, long-term contract with Hull last month.
"It is the best move for my career at this moment in time and what better way to start than in League One under the gaffer that I worked with at Hull City," he said.
