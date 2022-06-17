Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jordan Roberts' final goal for Motherwell came in a 2-2 draw with Rangers in February

Stevenage have signed former Motherwell winger Jordan Roberts.

He joined the Well from Hearts in January on a deal until the end of the season and previously played under Boro boss Steve Evans at Gillingham.

Roberts, 28, is the seventh signing Boro have made since the end of the 2021-22 season, after Carl Piergianni, Michael Bostwick, Aaron Chapman, Danny Rose, Dean Campbell and Max Clark.

"I'm looking forward to working with the manager again," Roberts said. external-link

"I find that he gets the best out of me and gives me the freedom and opportunity to express myself - as a player, that's all you want."

Roberts played one game for Hearts and 20 for Motherwell last season, scoring twice.

The length of his contract with Stevenage has not been disclosed by the League Two club.

