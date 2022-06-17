Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Max Melbourne played 13 games at Stevenage last season before returning to Lincoln

Morecambe have signed defender Max Melbourne, who will leave Lincoln City this month when his contract expires.

The 23-year-old left-back, who played 13 games on loan with Stevenage last season in addition to eight for the Imps, has agreed a two-year deal.

Melbourne, who began his career at West Bromwich Albion, has also had loan stints at Ross County, Partick Thistle and Walsall.

"I'm excited and looking forward to starting my journey," Melbourne said. external-link

"Being in League One was a big factor for me and after having conversations with the gaffer [Derek Adams] and [head of recruitment] Greg [Strong] about their aspirations and where the club wants to go, I felt like they coincided with my own personal aspirations."

