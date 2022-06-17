Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous has made more than 100 appearances for Hibernian

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler.

The incident involving the 23-year-old happened during a night out in Dalkeith in February.

Porteous pleaded guilty to culpable and reckless conduct after throwing a plastic glass and causing "a small cut" to the head of Siobhan Brett.

The footballer was fined £320 and ordered to pay Ms Brett £200.

The hearing took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday and Hibs released a statement shortly after.

"Hibernian FC fully condemns the actions of Ryan Porteous," the club said. "Whilst observing the conclusion of the legal proceedings, the club investigated this internally.

"Hibernian FC fully understands the severity of this incident, as does Ryan, and he has been handed the maximum possible fine, alongside receiving punishment at court.

"Hibernian FC expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from its players and staff. This has been firmly reinforced to the player."