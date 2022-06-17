Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Nicholson spent two seasons with Bristol Rovers after his first spell playing in the USA

Bristol Rovers midfielder Sam Nicholson is to leave the club and re-join Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.

Nicholson, 27, joined Rovers in 2020 after spending two seasons with Colorado in the MLS, having previously played for Minnesota United in the USA.

The Scot, whose contract expires this summer, made 75 appearances for Rovers, including 40 last season as the club secured promotion to League One.

He scored 14 goals in total, including six in the past campaign.

