Lieke Martens won Uefa women's Player of the Year award in 2017

Paris St-Germain have signed Lieke Martens on a three-year deal following her exit from Barcelona.

The Netherlands international forward, 29, joins the French club on a free transfer following the expiration of her contract with Barca.

Martens won the Champions League in 2021 and three consecutive league titles with the Spanish club.

She also won the European Championships with the Netherlands in 2017 and was voted the tournament's best player.

"After five beautiful years at this fantastic club in this beautiful city I have decided to part ways with the club and start a new adventure," she wrote on Instagram external-link .

"I came to Barcelona in a time that the club started an ambitious project to become a leader in the world of women's football. We worked hard and I believe that we achieved the goals set five years ago.

"Winning the Champions League was an absolute highlight as well as winning the Fifa World's Best Player Award (in 2017) as a player of Barca.

"I am very excited to announce this news about the next step in my career. So happy and proud to start this new adventure in Paris and to be part of this incredible team and club."

