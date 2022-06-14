Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Harry Chapman was brought to Blackburn by former Boro boss Tony Mowbray

Bradford City have signed winger Harry Chapman from Blackburn Rovers on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was allowed to leave Rovers at the end of last season, having spent time on loan at Burton Albion during the campaign.

Chapman scored one goal in 35 games over two spells at Ewood Park, first on loan from Middlesbrough before joining permanently in January 2019.

"It [joining Bradford] has been quite a while in the pipeline," Chapman said.

"But as soon as I came here, looked around and spoke to the manager [Mark Hughes], I knew I wanted to make this my home for the next two years."

