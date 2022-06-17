Last updated on .From the section QPR

Clarke-Salter spent the most recent season loan with Coventry City in the Championship

Queen's Park Rangers have signed free agent Jake Clarke-Salter on a four-year deal after he left Chelsea at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Clarke-Salter, 24, had been with the Premiership club since the age of eight and made two first-team appearances.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Coventry City and featured 29 times in their Championship campaign.

He has also had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and Birmingham City.

The move reunites Clarke-Salter with newly appointed QPR head coach Michael Beale, who he worked with when he was a teenager.

"It's a permanent deal and it's time for me to settle down and progress in my career," Clarke-Salter said.

"It's totally different to a loan move because this is my home and I am fully focused on doing great things with this club."

