Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic striker Michael Obafemi is congratulated by James McClean after scoring in the win over Scotland

Republic of Ireland winger James McClean says a perfect mix of youth and experience promises a positive future for the team.

Stephen Kenny's side bounced back from two Nations Cup defeats with an impressive 3-0 win over Scotland and a draw with leaders Ukraine.

"There's a really good blend of youth and experience in there," said McClean.

"The more games the young lads play the better they're going to be, which bodes well for a very exciting future."

The 33-year-old Wigan Athletic player added: "The young players have so much ability - over the past year they have have gelled together with the senior lads.

"It's a very good place to be at the minute. Everyone gets on very well and I'm very happy to be part of that."

Young guns

Youth came to the fore in the Dublin win over the Scots with forward pair Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott inspiring the Irish to a much-needed victory after a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign.

A shock defeat by Armenia in their opener was their first in nine games and it was followed by a home loss at the hands of Ukraine.

That brought the Republic's winless run in the Nations Cup to 12 games and the pressure was again on manager Kenny, but the Scotland win and draw with Ukraine in Poland has restored confidence.

James McClean believes the Republic have a brighter future with Stephen Kenny in charge

McClean captained the side in the Lodz encounter against the Ukrainians on his 94th appearance for the Republic.

He played under Kenny at Derry City before starting his career in England in 2011 and helped Wigan to the League One title last season.

McClean has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet at international level and believes Kenny is the right man to take the team forward.

"I still feel I'm able to perform at that level and still have a lot to offer - the manager feels the same as he's still picking me," he said.

"The body feels good, I feel I'm still performing, so while that's still the case I don't see any reason to call it a day just yet.

"It's been some journey - Stephen brought me through at Derry in 2008 and it's been some run for both of us.

"He's still as passionate and his attention to detail has never changed. He still has that winning mentality and I don't think that will ever leave Stephen.

"We knew at some stage we would get it right. Over the last 18 months we've shown we're on the right path - long may that continue."