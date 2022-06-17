Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield held off a strong challenge from Cliftonville to secure a fourth successive Irish Premiership title in April

Linfield will begin their quest for a fifth successive Irish Premiership title with a home game against Portadown on Saturday, 13 August.

Day one of the campaign will see Larne hosting Glentoran, who met in last month's dramatic European play-off.

This season's runners-up Cliftonville travel to Coleraine in their opener.

Other openers see Crusaders at home to Dungannon Swifts, Ballymena United hosting Glenavon and Carrick Rangers welcoming promoted Newry City.

Standout game from week two is probably Glentoran's tussle with Irish Cup winners Crusaders as Linfield travel to Newry City.

The third round of fixtures on Tuesday, 23 August includes an attractive contest between the champions and Larne at Windsor Park with Cliftonville travelling to Ballymena that evening.

The first meeting between this season's top two will take place on Friday, 23 September when the Blues face the Reds at Windsor Park.

Looking ahead to big derby games, Cliftonville will welcome Crusaders to Solitude on Saturday 8 October with the season's first big-two tussle arriving a week later when Linfield host Glentoran.

The 15 October games will also see old rivals Ballymena United and Coleraine in opposition with Larne hosting Cliftonville on the same day.

Further down the tracks, Glentoran will have home advantage for the Boxing Day big-two contest with Linfield with Coleraine, Crusaders, Glenavon and Larne welcoming their derby rivals on 26 December.

The action will then continue all the way to round 33 on Saturday, 25 March with the fixtures that day including Linfield's trip to Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville's away contest at Newry City.

The post-split programme of five games will begin on Friday, 7 April with the season wrapping up on Saturday, 29 April.