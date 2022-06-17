Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

The 23-year-old, who was due to be out of contract at the end of the month, has made 92 first-team appearances and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.

He finished last season in good form, starting Arsenal's last eight league games and scoring five goals.

"I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us," said manager Mikel Arteta.

"He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."

