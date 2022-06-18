Dan Sweeney: Stevenage sign Forest Green Rovers defender
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed Forest Green Rovers defender Dan Sweeney.
The 28-year-old helped Rovers win the League Two title last season but has decided to move on after discussions over a new contract.
He is the club's eighth summer signing after they finished 21st in the fourth tier in 2021-22.
"The manager has said what he wants to achieve at this club, and I want to be a part of that," he told the club website.
Stevenage have not disclosed the length of deal.
