Farrend Rawson: Morecambe sign Mansfield Town defender on two-year contract
Morecambe have signed Mansfield Town defender Farrend Rawson on a two-year contract.
The 25-year-old was not offered a new deal by the Stags after two seasons with the League Two side.
Rawson is the third player to sign for the Shrimps this week after Donald Love and Max Melbourne joined on Friday.
"I want to show people what I am capable of. I have done it before and I want to do it again," he told the club website.
