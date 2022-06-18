Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England defender Lucy Bronze has signed for Barcelona on a two-year deal.

In May, Manchester City announced the 30-year-old would leave the club when her deal expired on 30 June.

The 2020 Best Fifa Women's Player rejoined City for a second spell in September 2020 after three years with Lyon.

Barcelona are the current champions of Spain's Primera Division and were Champions League runners-up to Lyon last season.

Bronze had been linked a move to the USA, with Real Madrid also showing interest.

She won five major trophies with City, with two of those arriving in her second spell with the club, and made a total of 111 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals.

