Harry Darling has been linked with Premier League clubs, but is instead set to join Swansea

Swansea City are poised to sign MK Dons centre-back Harry Darling.

The 22-year-old has been a key target for Swansea head coach Russell Martin since he took charge in August 2021.

Martin signed Darling during his spell as MK Dons boss with the player making 72 appearances, scoring 10 goals, since joining the Dons in January 2021.

The ball-playing League One defender previously made 73 appearances for Cambridge United has has been linked with a number of clubs.