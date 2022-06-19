Last updated on .From the section Reading

Joe Lumley played in Boro's FA Cup victories over Manchester United and Spurs on their way to the quarter finals last season

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley has agreed to join fellow Championship side Reading on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old made 39 appearances for Boro last season, keeping 14 clean sheets, as they finished seventh to narrowly miss out on a play-off spot.

Royals manager Paul Ince said it had been a priority to recruit a goalkeeper before the new campaign.

"The goalkeeping position was a difficult one to solve for this club last season," he said.

"Lumley is a tall, confident, capable young keeper and he will be hungry to stake a claim for the goalkeeper position," added Ince.

The Harlow-born goalkeeper joined Middlesbrough from QPR last summer and has also had previous loan spells at Doncaster, Gillingham and Blackpool.

Reading were involved in a relegation battle last season, eventually finishing in 21st, four points clear of Peterborough, with both sides conceding a league-high 87 goals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.