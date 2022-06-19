Joe Lumley: Reading sign Middlesbrough keeper on season-long loan
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley has agreed to join fellow Championship side Reading on a season-long loan.
The 27-year-old made 39 appearances for Boro last season, keeping 14 clean sheets, as they finished seventh to narrowly miss out on a play-off spot.
Royals manager Paul Ince said it had been a priority to recruit a goalkeeper before the new campaign.
"The goalkeeping position was a difficult one to solve for this club last season," he said.
"Lumley is a tall, confident, capable young keeper and he will be hungry to stake a claim for the goalkeeper position," added Ince.
The Harlow-born goalkeeper joined Middlesbrough from QPR last summer and has also had previous loan spells at Doncaster, Gillingham and Blackpool.
Reading were involved in a relegation battle last season, eventually finishing in 21st, four points clear of Peterborough, with both sides conceding a league-high 87 goals.
