Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has signed a new deal with the Championship club, keeping him with the Clarets for a further two years.

The 32-year-old joined Burnley from Swansea in 2017 having previously spent two years on loan from 2009 to 2011.

Cork has made more than 200 appearances across his spells with Burnley, with 24 of those coming last season.

"As soon as there were talks about extending my stay here, I couldn't wait to sign," he told the club's website.

"The chance to work with Vincent Kompany, someone I have played against for a number of years, and someone who has won everything as a player, is great, and it will be great to learn from him.

"I can't wait, it's a new challenge and a new feel around the place.

"Burnley feels like home for me, the two spells I've had here have been great. I have made some great memories and hopefully we can make some more now."