Drew Spence earned her first cap for the Jamaican international team last year

Tottenham have signed former Chelsea midfielder Drew Spence on a two-year deal with the option of an extra year.

The 29-year-old, who left Chelsea last month, was the club's longest serving player with 238 appearances, scoring 50 goals over 14 years.

Spence, who made her senior debut for the Blues in 2009, has won five league titles, three FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

"It's a new chapter for me," said the Jamaica international.

"I've seen how much the team has progressed over the past few seasons, challenging teams at the top, so it's the right move for me and somewhere where I can bring all my experience.

"I know how to win titles, I know what it's like to be in a dressing room where there is a winning mentality every day and hopefully that's something I can bring here."

Spurs head coach Rehanne Skinner added: "Drew is a fantastic addition to the squad we are building. Her achievements in the WSL have been significant, having been involved in the league since the start in 2011.

"She brings a huge amount of experience and understanding of winning, having been a part of 11 trophy-winning teams. As a midfielder, Drew is creative, tenacious and capable of unlocking defences in a number of ways, and will be an asset to the team."

Last year Spence switched allegiances from England and earned her first cap for the Jamaica.