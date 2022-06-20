Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Ryan Haynes scored in his final game for Newport, a 2-1 win at Port Vale on 2 May

Northampton Town have agreed to sign full-back Ryan Haynes on a two-year contract following his release by Newport County.

The move will be completed on 1 July when his deal with Newport expires.

The 26-year-old made 35 appearances for the League Two club during the 2021-22 season, scoring three goals.

"Ryan is a good age with over 250 senior games already under his belt and he has a lot of experience for a player in his mid 20s," said boss Jon Brady.

Haynes began his career at Coventry City before moving on to Shrewsbury Town, and he then joined Newport in the summer of 2019.

"Much of his football has been played in League One or at the top end of League Two and he comes to us ambitious to help us progress," Brady added.

"He will come in to give us depth and competition in the left-back position where he will compete with Ali Koiki for the shirt, or he can also play further forward on the left-hand side."

Haynes in Northampton's second signing since their defeat by Mansfield in the League Two play-off semi-finals, following the arrival of former Grimsby midfielder Ben Fox.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.