Ashley Hutton (third from left) sustained a knee injury while playing for Linfield in May 2021

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has been named in the 24-player squad for Thursday's Euro 2022 warm-up in Belgium.

Callaghan was on crutches following a minor toe injury sustained in May but has been deemed fit enough to face the Belgians.

Linfield defender Ashley Hutton is also included after recently returning to action following a knee injury.

Euro 2022 will be a maiden major tournament for Kenny Shiels' side.

There was concern over the fitness of Cliftonville midfielder Callaghan after she attended her club's win over Glentoran in late May on crutches and in protective footwear.

The Irish FA explained at the time that the 36-year-old was on crutches "to alleviate and protect" the injury as much as possible and she has recovered enough to be named in the squad.

Shiels is also boosted by the return of defender Hutton, who played an integral role in NI's qualification for the Euros, before she sustained an ACL injury shortly after their play-off victory over Ukraine in April 2021.

Hutton, 34, returned to action for Linfield at the start of the Women's Premiership season and adds to NI's defensive options alongside Southampton defender Laura Rafferty.

Kerry Beattie, who left Glasgow City following the conclusion of the SWPL1 campaign, is included in Shiels' striking options, while Cliftonville midfielders Louise McDaniel and Toni-Leigh Finnegan have been named after impressive starts to the season.

Midfielder Sam Kelly is ruled out of the trip to Lier through injury and joins Caragh Hamilton and Megan Bell on the sidelines - who have both already been ruled out of the tournament.

Shiels is expected to name his final squad for Euro 2022 later in June.

Northern Ireland open their Euro 2022 campaign at St Mary's against Norway on 7 July before taking on Austria (11 July) and hosts England (15 July) in Group A.

Belgium are currently placed 19th in the world rankings and are also set to feature at the Euros where they will take on France, Italy and Iceland.

Northern Ireland squad to face Belgium

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BK Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton), Demi Vance (Rangers).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool).

Forwards: Kerry Beattie (unattached), Simone Magill (unattached), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).