Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Man Utd forward Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick for England in November.

England international Alessia Russo has rejected an offer to extend her Manchester United contract.

The forward, 23, who is part of the Lionesses' squad for this summer's Euros, has a year remaining on her current deal.

Russo is not believed to be in talks with other clubs, but there has been interest from elsewhere in England, Europe and the United States.

She scored nine goals in 22 Women's Super League appearances last season.

Russo is expected to play the 2022-23 WSL campaign at United but could leave on a free transfer next summer if agreements over a new deal are not agreed.

United, who finished fourth last season, are yet to sign anyone in the transfer window, although it only opened on 17 June and closes on 8 September.

It is understood United have a lower budget than at least five clubs in the WSL and have struggled to compete with player salaries, which has potentially cost them signing several targets.

United full-back Ona Batlle has a one-year option remaining on contract, but Barcelona and Chelsea have both expressed an interest in signing her.

And Dutch midfielder Jackie Groenen has also attracted attention from European clubs.