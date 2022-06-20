Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Mark Beevers (right) joined Peterborough in 2019 and agreed a new three-year deal last summer

Peterborough United have released defender Mark Beevers from the remaining two years of his contract by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old captained Posh to promotion from League One in 2021, but they were relegated 12 months later.

Beevers began his career at Sheffield Wednesday and also had spells and Millwall and Bolton.

He has played more than 550 games, including 101 for Peterborough - 15 of them last season.

"We recruited Mark to help get us promoted from League One and he helped us do just that," said co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

"I want to wish him and his family all the best for his next move and thank him for all that he has done for the football club."