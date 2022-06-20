Ollie Banks: Barrow release midfielder with two years left on contract
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have released midfielder Ollie Banks by mutual agreement.
Banks signed a two-and-half-year contract in January after joining them from Tranmere 12 months earlier.
He scored 12 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds last season, including a 30-yard free-kick against hometown club Barnsley in a 5-4 FA Cup third-round defeat.
"Always gave everything I had for the club on and off the pitch," the 29-year-old posted on Twitter.
"I developed a great relationship with the fans and it was an absolute pleasure to captain the team."