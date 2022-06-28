Chelsea forward Pernille Harder (right) is a key player for Denmark

Euro 2022 kicks off in one week's time, with Europe's best players descending on England for the tournament.

Who are the stars to look out for? BBC Sport has picked out 10 players who could have a big impact for their countries this summer.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

The rise of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, 28, won the Ballon d'Or in November and led Barcelona to their first Women's Champions League title in 2021 and a second successive final in 2022. She is Spain's most-capped player, having surpassed 90 caps in October.

Former Barcelona head coach Lluis Cortes:

"Alexia is a player who you can always speak to about everything in the game, because she understands the game very well.

"I always said to the players, if you don't know what to do with the ball, pass to Alexia and she will know. She is able to make the best decisions every time."

Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

Lena Oberdorf made her Germany debut in 2019

Wolfsburg midfielder Lena Oberdorf, 20, was called up to the Germany squad for the 2019 World Cup aged just 17, while she was also named Player of the Tournament when Germany won the under-17s Euros in 2017.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall, whose side lost to Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2021-22:

"She is almost like the complete midfielder already. She covers a lot of ground, is very good on the ball and is a physical player. She plays on that thin line all the time of what is a foul and what is not.

"For me, she can very much be the player that makes this Germany team a contender to win the trophy again because she brings that winning mentality to the team."

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

I feel like a little kid again when I play football - Hegerberg on her return

Striker Ada Hegerberg, 26, won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 2018, having previously stepped down from international football in protest at what she saw as a lack of respect for female players in Norway. She is one of the most decorated footballers having already won six Champions League titles, seven French league titles, five French Cups and one Norwegian Cup.

England defender Lucy Bronze, who played with Hegerberg at Lyon:

"Ada is just a winner. The girl is crazy in that respect. I can remember games where she'd come up to me beforehand and say, 'You just get the ball in the box and I'll score'.

"She's obsessed with scoring. The thing that separates her is that crazy mentality. You can't really get in her head."

Vivianne Miedema (the Netherlands)

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, 25, is the Netherlands' all-time top goalscorer and was part of the squad who won Euro 2017 and reached the 2019 World Cup final. She has won three domestic leagues titles - one with Arsenal and two with Bayern Munich. She is also the Women's Super League's record goalscorer and at 15, was the youngest player to debut in the Eredivisie.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall:

"She has great game intelligence and great technique. What is also world class, but people don't necessarily see, is her physical ability.

"She's very explosive and strong. The combination of those make it very difficult for opponents to play against her."

Lauren Hemp (England)

Lauren Hemp made her England debut in 2019 at the age of 19

Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp, 21, won a record fourth Young Player of the Year award this season after picking up the League Cup title, adding to the FA Cup medal she won in 2020. She has scored seven goals in 21 England appearances.

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton:

"I love training with her and playing with her. At this moment in time there's nobody in better form. Hopefully she shines on the biggest stage."

England team-mate Millie Bright:

"With her speed, every defender is going to dread going up against her one against one. We try and give her the ball as much as we can."

Wendie Renard (France)

Wendie Renard has captained Lyon in six Champions League final victories

Lyon defender Wendie Renard, 31, has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups and is captain of club and country. She became the first player to make 100 Women's Champions League appearances in May, while she was also named in the international women's team of the decade and has made the FifPro World XI six times.

Former France and Lyon centre-back Laura Georges:

"She is a leader on and off the field and she will share her expertise with all players. She hates losing and she has been losing too much with the national team.

"She knows her responsibility and wants to win this title. She has missed too many titles."

Everton and France midfielder Kenza Dali:

"She is so inspirational. She is the first and last at training and works so hard. She's a natural leader and a proper captain."

Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden)

Fridolina Rolfo played for Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg before joining Barcelona

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo, 28, has won one league title with three different clubs and was named Swedish Player of the Year in 2021. She has also won two Olympic silver medals and a World Cup bronze medal with Sweden.

Swedish coach Jonas Eidevall:

"She is a powerful player. She has an excellent shot from distance and when she gets into positions where she is facing forward, and is getting up to speed with the ball, she is very hard to stop."

Rachel Furness (Northern Ireland)

Sports Personality of the Year: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp surprises Rachel Furness

Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness, 34, is Northern Ireland's all-time leading goalscorer and was awarded the NI BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2021 after playing a key role in their qualification for a first major tournament.

Northern Ireland midfielder Caragh Hamilton:

"She is a leader on and off the pitch. Her passion is infectious and she gives everything each time she puts on a Northern Ireland shirt.

"She has produced some inspiring moments through the years and we are all hopeful she will produce more of them this summer."

Pernille Harder (Denmark)

Pernille Harder joined Chelsea on a three-year deal in September 2020 from Wolfsburg

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder, 29, became the world's most expensive female footballer in 2020 following her move to west London from Wolfsburg. She has been named Uefa Player of the Year twice, won six domestic league titles and has reached the Champions League final with two clubs. She was runner-up for the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Former Wolfsburg team-mate Ella Masar:

"Pernille is always in the right place at the right time because she really watches the game. She works so hard, has a huge desire to win and she's one of the most intelligent attacking players I've seen.

"She creates so many goals for herself. You can't coach what she has - it's given."

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

Caroline Graham Hansen has played in back-to-back Champions League finals with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Caroline Graham Hansen, 27, played a major role as a teenager as Norway reached the final of Euro 2013. She has won eight domestic league titles and one Champions League.

England defender Lucy Bronze, who will join Barcelona for the 2022-23 season:

"Caroline Graham Hansen has previously been the player for Norway to rely on. I can remember in the 2019 World Cup she played the game of her life before they played us. It's so hard to keep that level."