Ryan Giggs has resigned as Wales manager with immediate effect.

The former Manchester United winger, 48, stepped away from his role in November 2020 after being arrested.

Giggs was later charged with using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, charges he has denied.

Robert Page, 47, took over as interim Wales boss in Giggs' absence, leading them to a first World Cup finals since 1958.

The Football Association of Wales is expected to release a statement later on Monday evening.

