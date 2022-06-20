Rangers fined over incidents in Europa semi-final against Leipzig
Rangers have been fined almost £10,000 by Uefa for incidents during their Europa League semi-final with Leipzig.
The club will pay £6,670 for the throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks at Ibrox on 5 May.
A fine of £3,228 was earlier handed to Rangers for the lighting of fireworks during the first leg in Germany.
Rangers won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 home victory but lost on penalties to another German side, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the final.
The match in Seville finished 1-1 after extra time.
The Ibrox side were fined £38,900 for two incidents in the first leg of the quarter-final away to Braga.
After the final in Seville, Uefa apologised to supporters who were left without water in soaring Spanish temperatures during the match.
