Brandon Comley played 17 times for Dagenham and Redbridge after joining them in early February

Walsall have signed midfielders Taylor Allen and Brandon Comley on one and two-year contracts respectively.

Allen, 21, will join the Saddlers when his contract with Forest Green Rovers expires at the end of the month.

Comley, who has won 16 caps for Montserrat, is a free agent, having left National League side Dagenham and Redbridge at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Bolton Wanderers side that won promotion from League Two in 2021.

He has also had a spell at Colchester United and been on loan at Grimsby Town and Carlisle United.

"Brandon is a great signing for this football club," head coach Michael Flynn told the club website.

"I've always liked him, he's at a good age and has experience of getting promoted out of the league."

Taylor Allen made nine appearances for Forest Green last season

On the signing of Walsall-born Allen, Flynn added: "He's local and fits all the attributes that we're looking for, he's very good on the ball technically.

"Taylor's coming in with the right attitude and wants to progress his career with us."

