Irish Football Association: Conrad Kirkwood re-elected as president of governing body
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Conrad Kirkwood has been re-elected as president of the Irish Football Association.
The County Antrim FA official defeated Jack Grundie 27-15 in a vote on Monday evening.
Kirkwood replaced David Martin as president last June after the then recently-elected Fifa vice-president's five-year term had ended.
It was also Grundie that Kirkwood defeated in a vote for the position then.
Linfield trustee Grundie had been favourite to land the presidency until Kirkwood, a long-serving secretary of Millisle junior club Abbey Villa, opted to stand.