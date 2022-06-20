Last updated on .From the section Irish

Conrad Kirkwood has been re-elected as president of the Irish Football Association.

The County Antrim FA official defeated Jack Grundie 27-15 in a vote on Monday evening.

Kirkwood replaced David Martin as president last June after the then recently-elected Fifa vice-president's five-year term had ended.

It was also Grundie that Kirkwood defeated in a vote for the position then.

Linfield trustee Grundie had been favourite to land the presidency until Kirkwood, a long-serving secretary of Millisle junior club Abbey Villa, opted to stand.