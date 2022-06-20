Close menu

Harry Clarke: Stoke City sign Arsenal defender on season-long loan

Stoke

Harry Clarke
Harry Clarke played for Hibernian in their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Edinburgh rivals Hearts

Stoke City have signed Arsenal defender Harry Clarke on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has played three EFL Trophy games for Arsenal's under-21 side, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.

He spent last season on loan in Scotland with Ross County and Hibernian, playing 25 games in total.

"I see Stoke City as a Premier League club like a lot of people do. I want to be part of something special here this year," Clarke told the club website.

Clarke was due to spend next season with Hibernian as well but Arsenal activated a summer break clause last week.

He is the second summer signing by the Potters following experienced Cardiff City centre-back Aden Flint.

"Harry is young and hungry to succeed," said manager Michael O'Neill.

"He's a fantastic athlete with a great deal of potential and we're delighted to have secured his services for the forthcoming season.

