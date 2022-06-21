Last updated on .From the section Luton

Cauley Woodrow played for England at age-group level up to the Under-21s

Luton Town have signed Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old began his career as a junior at Kenilworth Road, playing for them in the FA Trophy when he was only 16, before moving to Fulham in 2011.

Woodrow spent four seasons with the Tykes - the first of them on loan - and scored 53 goals in 157 games but missed part of last term with a knee injury.

He was in the side that won promotion from League One in 2019 and reached the Championship play-offs in 2021.

"Cauley is a real standout signing for us - a marquee signing," said Luton manager Nathan Jones.

"He's a player with real good technical ability, he gives us good options in the attacking area and he's a type of player that we haven't got, a really clever player."

Woodrow made six Premier League appearances for Fulham at the end of the 2013-14 season and scored in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

He had loan spells at Southend, Burton Albion and Bristol City before joining Barnsley in the summer of 2018.

Details about the length of his contract with Luton have not been disclosed.

"I'm a bit emotional to be back at Luton Town. This is where I started my journey as a professional footballer and (chief executive) Gary Sweet always said that I'd come back and play one day," Woodrow said.

"To be playing my football back where it all started, it is great for me."

